Kadish, Ebba
Ebba (Chicachee) Kadish, 95 of East Haven passed away September 9, 2020 at Whispering Pines. She was born January 1, 1925 in Tarrytown NY to Frank and Edith (Dahl) Chicachee. Ebba is survived by her loving children, Kenneth Kadish (Mary Ann) of Virginia Beach, Arthur Kadish Jr. of East Haven, Kathy Bonn (Lenny) of East Haven along with eight grandchildren she adored, Christopher Kadish (Lauren), Kevin Kadish (Shannon), Kyle Kadish (Cristy), Michael Kadish (Sarah), Maureen Adams (Benjamin), Aimee Bonn-Harkins (Pete), Brendan Bonn (Jennifer) and Kelianna Bonn. Ebba is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and 3 step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur F. Kadish Sr. (1989) and sisters, Vero Speno and Ruth Hughes.
Ebba moved to East Haven, CT after the loss of her husband. As she did in the many states prior, while moving around, she immersed herself into the East Haven community. In addition to being closer to some of her children and grandchildren's lives, she volunteered at St. Raphael's Hospital, participated in Barbara Corso's aerobics for seniors and even at age 70, started her college career at SCSU, earning 30 credits until she lost her eyesight. Ebba loved life and always knew how to light up a room with martini in hand. She will be missed and her spirit, quips and quotes will continue to live forever through all of us, "kids"!
Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15 at 10:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a,m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16 at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, 540 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591, please gather at the cemetery office. Donations may be made to the Danish Sisterhood of America, Linda Brooks, National Treasurer, 8402 Winter Berry Dr., Castle Pines, CO 80108. Please note "archival" on your check OR Macular Degeneration Research
, c/o BrightFocus Foundation
, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 in memory of Ebba Kadish.www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789