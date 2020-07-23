Rapuano - Lawson, Ebony
Ebony W. Rapuano-Lawson, 32, of Quinnipiac Ave., New Haven, CT departed this life on July 13th, 2020. She was born to Jeffrey Alston and Minnie Lawson on July 16th, 1987 in New Haven, CT. Ebony had a passion for being generous and helping others. Her beautiful spirit, smile, and laughter will never be forgotten. She leaves to cherish her memory; her devoted husband of 8 years, John Rapuano; stepmother, Zelda Alston of New Haven; daughters, Ny'ree Lawson and Jaslyn Rapuano of New Haven; brother, Markee Lawson of West Haven; sister-in-law, Nadia Letskus of West Haven; sister, Lashay Lawson of New Haven; grandfather Stephen Alston of Hamden; uncle, Stephen Alston Jr. of Hamden; aunt, Monica Heyward of New Haven; cousins, Stephanie and Melanie Heyward of New Haven; cousin, Mecca Alston of Hamden; nieces, Kellese, Angellese, and Jae'llese of New Haven, and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Mattie Alston. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden at 11 a.m. Calling hours are from 10-11 a.m. Interment will take place at Beaverdale Memorial Park. To leave a message of comfort to the Rapuano-Lawson family, please visit www.torellofh.com