1/1
Ebony W. Rapuano-Lawson
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ebony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rapuano - Lawson, Ebony
Ebony W. Rapuano-Lawson, 32, of Quinnipiac Ave., New Haven, CT departed this life on July 13th, 2020. She was born to Jeffrey Alston and Minnie Lawson on July 16th, 1987 in New Haven, CT. Ebony had a passion for being generous and helping others. Her beautiful spirit, smile, and laughter will never be forgotten. She leaves to cherish her memory; her devoted husband of 8 years, John Rapuano; stepmother, Zelda Alston of New Haven; daughters, Ny'ree Lawson and Jaslyn Rapuano of New Haven; brother, Markee Lawson of West Haven; sister-in-law, Nadia Letskus of West Haven; sister, Lashay Lawson of New Haven; grandfather Stephen Alston of Hamden; uncle, Stephen Alston Jr. of Hamden; aunt, Monica Heyward of New Haven; cousins, Stephanie and Melanie Heyward of New Haven; cousin, Mecca Alston of Hamden; nieces, Kellese, Angellese, and Jae'llese of New Haven, and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Mattie Alston. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, July 27th, 2020 at Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden at 11 a.m. Calling hours are from 10-11 a.m. Interment will take place at Beaverdale Memorial Park. To leave a message of comfort to the Rapuano-Lawson family, please visit www.torellofh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved