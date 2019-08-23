|
Jackson, Eddie "Action Jackson"
Eddie "Action Jackson" Jackson, 75 of Conway, AR, formerly of New Haven died August 12, 2019 in Conway. He is the husband of Lavina "Virginia" Jackson of West Haven. He is also survived by seven children, four siblings, fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 27th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. For more information, please visit our website at
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019