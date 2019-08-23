New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Ave.
North Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Ave.,
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie "Action Jackson" Jackson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie "Action Jackson" Jackson Obituary
Jackson, Eddie "Action Jackson"
Eddie "Action Jackson" Jackson, 75 of Conway, AR, formerly of New Haven died August 12, 2019 in Conway. He is the husband of Lavina "Virginia" Jackson of West Haven. He is also survived by seven children, four siblings, fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 27th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. For more information, please visit our website at
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now