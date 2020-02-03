|
|
Johnson, Edeltraud U.
Edeltraud U. Adamski Johnson, 84, of Northford passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 58 years to the late Franklin Johnson. Edeltraud was born in Bayreuth, Germany to the late Paul and Margarete Schwierkott Adamski. She was employed as a waitress for the former Crown Café in New Haven and Mike & Mary's in East Haven and later as a manager for the New Haven Comfort Company. Edeltraud enjoyed playing cards, trips to Mohegan Sun, watching golf and attending her grandsons' baseball games. She loved spending time with her family and cherished her summers spent at the family cottage in Maine. She was a longtime resident of Northford and is survived by her children who she loved unconditionally, Marion (David) Parise, Jeannie (William) Klink, Roseanne McCullough, Lori (Howard) Johnson and Tracy (Rafael) Johnson her grandsons and granddaughters Nicole, Franklin, Edward, Keri, Alicia, Jaime, Ryan, Lindsey, Amy, Michaela, Ashley, Tim, Enrique, Max, Riley and the late Shelby. Great-grandmother of Grayson and Landon. Edeltraud's family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Northford Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven and Yale Cancer Center Contributions (Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund) P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508) and also to Northford Fire Department, 1958 Middletown Avenue, Northford, CT 06472.
Please include the honoree's name on memo line.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 4, 2020