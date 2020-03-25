|
Boughton, Edgar
Edgar Boughton, 84, of Stratford and Matunuck, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia Boughton, to whom he was married for 50 joy-filled years. Born on March 31, 1935 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Mildred (Matthew) Pietrzak and Edgar W. Boughton.
A graduate of Fairfield University, Edgar later earned a Master's Degree in Counseling from the University of Bridgeport and spent the majority of his career as a Probation Officer in the Fairfield County Juvenile Courts. A proud Marine, he served as a Military Policeman and was honorably discharged in 1957. He and Virginia raised their family in Milford and resided there for many years before moving to Oronoque Village, where he was active in the Marines Club, Men's Club, and made many good friends. Laughing with his Wednesday night poker buddies, watching his grandchildren in sports and other activities, and spending summers at the beach brought him great happiness. He loved to travel, and had the chance to visit Asia, New Zealand, and many other corners of the world during his military service. He and Virginia traveled frequently, loved to laugh, and enjoyed taking a ride to the casino from time to time. He was a doting father and grandfather who took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his humility, kindness, and generous heart.
Edgar is survived by his children, Laura Boughton of Manhattan, Deborah Boughton of Stratford, Amy Yann of Fairfield, and Elizabeth (Nicholas) Petropulos of Hancock MA; grandchildren, Owen George Petropulos, Andrew Joseph Petropulos, and Sofia Claire Yann; sister, Sabra Boughton; sisters-in-law, Carole Boughton and Rosemarie Pietrzak; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Burtron Boughton and Walter Pietrzak and son-in-law Arthur Yann III.
In keeping with Edgar's concern for the health and well-being of others, immediate services will be private. A memorial and celebration of his life with family and friends will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth-El Center in Milford, which is active in maintaining health and safety of the most vulnerable in the local community. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2020