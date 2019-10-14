|
Lyons, Edith A.
Edith A. DeFilippo Lyons 90, of West Haven beloved wife of the late Francis X. Lyons Sr. completed her earthly journey and surrendered her soul into God's loving hands on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at her home. Eadie was born on October 17th, 1928 in East Haven to her loving parents, the late Antonio and Maria Ruggiero DeFilippo. She leaves to cherish her memory three adoring daughters, Kathleen (Richard) Corcoran of North Haven, Bette (Wayne) Hugendubel of Milford, Maryellen Lyons of West Haven and the late Francis X, Lyons Jr. Sister of the late Emilio, Ernest and Albert DeFilippo, and Elena Lyons, Grace Treat and Rose Manita Grandmother of Richard (Michelle) Corcoran Jr., Jacquelyn Lyons Corcoran, Wayne Francis Hugendubel and Darcy Lynne (Joseph) Prebble. Great-grandmother of Casey Schechter, Madelyn Corcoran, Molly Corcoran, and Joseph Prebble Jr. To Eadie, her family was her life. She was the most loving, dedicated and completely devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her nieces and nephews were held very dear to her heart, as were their children. Eadie's family immensely enjoyed her fabulous cooking as much as this labor of love filled her with joy. Her kitchen table was the center of numerous family gatherings where we celebrated our love and being together while feasting on Eadie's outstanding delicious and abundant food. We were blessed to have called her our mother. She will be missed beyond measure by all those whose lives she touched. The family of Eadie would like to thank the VNA and Hospice Nurses for the wonderful care shown to Eadie during her illness and a special thank you to Mark Whelan.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the XXIII Parish in St. Lawrence Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on WEDNESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Eadie's guest book online at
