Eigner, Edith
Edith Maria Hage Eigner, 92, passed away at her home in Woodbridge on October 16, 2019. She was born on Long Island, NY on October 5, 1927, the only child of Henry and Elisabeth Hage. She married David Maxon Eigner at age 20, and they settled in Wallingford. After raising her four children, she became owner and operator of Wig Towne in North Haven, which she managed for 30+ years. She was predeceased by her husband of over 40 years in 1989. She leaves behind her four children, Elisabeth Rio, Julie Hultgren, Scott and Matthew Eigner, her 9 grandchildren, Chase, Maeve, and Conner Doolan, Christina Cote, Christian, Jacob, and Justin Eigner, and Andrew and James Eigner, and one great-grandchild, Anastasia Cote. The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the home health aides who so patiently cared for their mom over the years. "Edee" will be remembered for her beauty, lively personality, and sense of humor. She faced everything with courage and spirit every day of her long and full life.
Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edee's memory may be made to the First Church of Christ of Woodbridge, 5 Meetinghouse Lane, Woodbridge, CT 06525. To send condolences to her family, please see obituary at:
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019