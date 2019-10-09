New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith L. Robinson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith L. Robinson Obituary
Robinson, Edith L.
In Wallingford, 0ctober 7, 2019, Edith L. Robinson 90, of Wallingford. Wife of the late Leland H. Robinson, Sr. Loving mother of Keith Robinson (Normita) of Hamden, Scott Robinson (Patricia) of 0maha, NE, and Leland "Buddy" Robinson (Paula) of Wallingford. Also survived by her 8 cherished grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother Carl Larson. She was born in New Haven on April 1, 1929, daughter of the late Harry B. and Leonora Watrous Larson. Mrs. Robinson was proud of her Yankee heritage and loved the Hill St. neighborhood where she and her husband raised their family. The family would like to thank Edith's dear friend and caregiver Sandy Torello Minasian for her devoted attention and company. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now