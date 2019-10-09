|
|
Robinson, Edith L.
In Wallingford, 0ctober 7, 2019, Edith L. Robinson 90, of Wallingford. Wife of the late Leland H. Robinson, Sr. Loving mother of Keith Robinson (Normita) of Hamden, Scott Robinson (Patricia) of 0maha, NE, and Leland "Buddy" Robinson (Paula) of Wallingford. Also survived by her 8 cherished grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother Carl Larson. She was born in New Haven on April 1, 1929, daughter of the late Harry B. and Leonora Watrous Larson. Mrs. Robinson was proud of her Yankee heritage and loved the Hill St. neighborhood where she and her husband raised their family. The family would like to thank Edith's dear friend and caregiver Sandy Torello Minasian for her devoted attention and company. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019