Adkins, Edith V.
Mrs. Edith Virginia Adkins, 84, passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab Laurel Woods, East Haven, CT under hospice care. She was born April 5, 1937 in Salisbury, NC to the late Fred Waiter and Carrie Miller. Edith leaves to cherish her memories 6 children, Charles (Edna) Adkins, Bishop Johnny (Brenda) Adkins, Apostle David (Tiffany) Adkins, Evangelist Ethel (James) Allen, Carol Adkins and Diane (Roger) Via; sister Katherine Riley; daughter-in-law Odessa Adkins along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Longtime friends for many years Mrs. Joan and Mr. and Mrs. Alonzo Bert. Edith was predeceased by her son Edward Lee Adkins and daughter Mary Ann Adkins. A celebration of life will be held Sat., April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeal Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Adkins family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2020