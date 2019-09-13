|
|
Boni, Jr., Edmond Anthony
Edmond Anthony Boni, Jr., 81, of Wallingford, CT and New York, NY passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at his home in Wallingford surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on December 5, 1937, the adored youngest child of the late Edmondo and Cornelia (Bernardi) Boni and sister Corrine Boni(Bernardi), of Rome, Italy. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Madelyn (Barone), and his devoted children Edmond III (Elizabeth Krauchick) of Scottsdale, AZ, Attorney Corrine A. Boni-Vendola (John Vendola) of Wallingford, CT and Cheryl Boni Kaunfer (Ronald Kaunfer) of Wrentham, MA and his sister, Stella Boni Cretella of Orange, CT. Ed was the most encouraging and supportive "Poppy" to the light of his life, his cherished grandchildren Sarah Allison and Benjamin Edmond Kaunfer both of Wrentham, MA. He shared a special bond with his granddog Bailey. In addition, he leaves behind many nieces and nephews with whom he enjoyed many holidays. Ed graduated from Notre Dame HS, of West Haven in 1956, Quinnipiac University in 1960 and completed coursework at Northwestern University. After college, Ed worked for his father's family business E.A. Boni Store Fixtures in New Haven. At that time, Ed joined the US Army Reserves, which introduced him to railroading. This introduction sparked a passion for locomotive transportation that led him to a 50 plus year career in railroading. Ed quickly rose through the ranks of The New Haven Railroad, Penn Central, ConRail and Metro-North Railroad all while mentoring those around him and earning a reputation as fearless but exceedingly fair leader. As Chief Transportation Officer at Metro-North, he was responsible for the safe daily movement of more than 500 trains into and out of Grand Central Terminal in New York City. A natural problem solver, Ed invented and designed the "Boni Car", a mechanism for boarding and detraining passengers. After leaving Metro-North, he began his second career founding Interactive Elements, Inc. (IEI), a public transportation consulting firm in NYC along with his business partners. In Manhattan, Ed was President of the Board for twenty years for the Tudor City Property, The Manor, where he had a residence for over thirty years. At the Manor, Ed recently oversaw a multi-million dollar renovation project. More importantly, at The Manor, Ed was known for his strong support of building staff members whom he considered family. Ed is fondly remembered as a force of nature who inspired many. As a teenager, he developed a love of fitness that led to completing many marathons including Boston and New York. He proudly ran the first 20 New Haven Labor Day Roadraces. Through running, he developed lifelong friendships with Ed Dolan, Joe DePoto, Tommy Monterosso, Gerald Kelly and Tony Perfetti whose friendship has sustained him and his family through this difficult time. As a proud Italian-American, Ed enjoyed sitting around the kitchen table eating Italian specialties and sipping red wine. An avid motor enthusiast, Ed delighted in classic cars and riding his Harley Heritage into an advanced age. A season ticket holder for many years, he delighted in celebrating The New England Patriots SuperBowl victories with his children and grandchildren. Above all, all things were possible for Ed's family because his family meant the world to him. Ed has left a proud legacy that will be cherised forever. Ed's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 15th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Avenue, North Haven CT. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Monday, September 16th at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony St., Wallingford, CT. Burial will military honors follow at All Saints Cemetary, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven, CT. Memorial contributions in Ed's name should be made to Notre Dame High School, 1 Notre Dame Way, West Haven, CT 06516 or Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony St., Wallingford, CT.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019