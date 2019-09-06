|
|
Holman, Edmond J. Jr. (Chip)
Edmond J. Holman Jr. (Chip), 65, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 at St. Raphael Campus with his daughter by his side. Chip was born in New Haven on April 19, 1954 and was the son of the late Edmond J. and Margaret L. Locke Holman Sr. Chip retired as a supervisor for New Haven Public Works, and before that, was a supervisor at the New Haven Sewer Plant, which he considered his "best and favorite job". Chip was a kind and gentle hearted man, who had the gift of storytelling. Additionally, he was member of the Annex Y.M.A., enjoyed recreational auto mechanics, and loved studying World War II. Father of Samantha Holman (fiancé Frederick Johnston). Brother of Susan (Patrick) Ryan. Uncle of William (Katie) Ryan. Chip was predeceased by his former wife and best friend Marybeth Coppola Holman.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfnneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019