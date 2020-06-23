Mickowski, Jr., Edmond
Edmond Joseph Mickowski, Jr., 73, of Orange, beloved husband of 49 years to Linda Mickowski, passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2020. Born on February 14, 1947 in New Haven, he was the son of the late Jean and Edmond J. Mickowski, Sr.
Edmond proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was an electrician at the VA Hospital and the Hospital of Saint Raphael. Edmond enjoyed playing golf, walking on trails, and listening to oldies music. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, the Pine Grove Men's Club, and the Polish-American Club. Most of all, Edmond enjoyed spending time with the people he cherished the most, his family.
Along with his wife, Edmond leaves behind his children, Laura (Edwin) Sohn of Wilton, CT, and Nicholas (Nora) Mickowski of Austin, TX; grandson, Ryan, also of Wilton and a granddaughter on the way; mother-in-law, Zewita Dellaero of Orange, CT; sister-in-law, June Dellaero also from Orange; and nephew, Nicolas Rosenthal of Los Angeles, CA. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Nicholas Dellaero.
All services will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Edmonds name to a charity of one's choice. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.