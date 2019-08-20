|
Deloughery, Edmund A.
Edmund A. Deloughery, 78, loving husband of Edith (Palmieri) Deloughery, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven surrounded by his loving family.
Ed was born in New Haven, April 11, 1941, a son of the late Vincent Deloughery and Jean (Pawlowicz) Deloughery and had been a Northford resident for many years. Ed was employed at O.F. Mossberg & Sons and retired from Marlin Firearms. He enjoyed spending time with his family, feeding his fish and birds, and crabbing.
In addition to his wife Edith, he is survived by his three children Edmund Deloughery Jr. and his wife Ann of East Haven, John Deloughery and his wife Rosemary of Guilford, Michael Deloughery and his wife Sue of North Branford; 6 grandchildren Marissa, Tyler, John Jr., Sophia, Autumn, and Mia; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother Robert J. Deloughery Sr.
His family will receive relatives and friends at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave, North Haven, Thursday, August 22, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, at 10:30 a.m. in the Washington Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 21, 2019