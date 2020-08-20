1/1
Edmund C. Northrop Sr.
Northrop Sr., Edmund C.
Edmund C. Northrop Sr., age 84, of East Haven passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of Mary R. Thatcher Northrop. Edmund was born in New Haven, son of the late Francis and Clara Miller Northrop. He is also survived by his children, Donna (Steve) Coomes of East Haven, Deborah (Michael) Cirasuolo and Ronda (Robert) Cochran all of FL, Edmund (Elizabeth) Northrop Jr. of Branford, Roberta Garritson of MD and the late Francis "Frank" Northrop Sr., his 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, his siblings Jeanette (Ronald) Williams of ME, Peggy (Donald) Walker of Southbury and Phillip (Gloria) Northrop of GA. Prior to his retirement, Edmund was a Bridge Painter for IUPAT Local 186. He was a longtime member of both the Branford and Elm City Gun Clubs.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning at 9:30 for a Graveside Service in Oak Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
24
Funeral
09:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
