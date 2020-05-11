Corden, EdmundEdmund P. Corden, 86, beloved husband of Mary M. Corden of Hamden, CT, died on May 10, 2020. Edmund Corden was born on December 15, 1933 in Waterbury, CT. He is the son of the late Henry A. and Kathryn (Maher) Corden. Mr. Corden was Assistant Vice President of the Mortgage Servicing Department for New Haven Savings Bank. After 40 years of service, he retired on June 1, 2000. Beloved by his clients and colleagues, Mr. Corden helped build and establish the current culture of his office, which now is Key Bank. Mr. Corden was an active member of St. John the Baptist Church serving as a member of the Finance Council, and was a charter member of combined Holy Name Society of the linked churches of St. Ann's and St. John's. He has maintained a continuous membership in the Knights of Columbus since November 30, 1952. At the time of his death, he was a parishioner of Devine Mercy Parish, and also a member of the Pioneers of the Sacred Heart. In addition to his wife, Mr. Corden is survived by his three daughters, Mary Gaudio of Guilford, CT, Ann Corden of Tempe, AZ, and Kathleen Hulstrand of St. Charles, IL. He was predeceased by his three brothers, George, Frank and Bernie Corden, and his sister Catherine Mullins. A Service of Remembrance celebrating the life of Edmund will be held at a later date. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of donations in Mr. Corden's memory be made to ORTV Inc., 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712, or Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven, CT has been entrusted with arrangements.