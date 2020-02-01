|
|
Scarpa, Edmund G.
Edmund G. Scarpa, a devoted educator and family man, and a person of humor and deep integrity, died on January 29 after a two-year battle with leukemia. Ed is survived by his wife of 45 years Philomena; his son Steven and his wife Sunnie; his daughter Cristina and her husband Richard Lapin, and three grandchildren, Isabel, Charlie, and Luisa; his brother Gary and his sister-in-law Francesca, and their children Gina and Mia, and his great-nephew Michael; his sister-in-law Yolanda Giordano and husband David, and their children Amelia and David, and his special cousin and friend Richard Scarpa.
Visiting hours will take place Monday, February 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at Saint Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the SCSU Foundation, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT 06515. Attention: Advancement Services. Please mark Edmund Scarpa in the memo line. Share a memory, view the full obituary and sign Ed's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020