Balint, Edmund J.
Edmund J. Balint, 97, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Quinnipiac Valley Center, Wallingford. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty L. Balint. Edmund was born in Wallington, New Jersey on April 25, 1922 and was the son of the late John J. and Caroline M. Mamrilla Balint. Turning down a deferment, Edmund enlisted in the US Army Air Corps serving his country faithfully for three years during WWII. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1950 from UCONN. Edmund worked for ten years for Motors Insurance Company as an Adjuster and later at The Hartford as a Claims Supervisor until his retirement in 1985. Father of Philip Balint. Stepfather of Patricia Lyon. Brother of Ann Hines, Elizabeth MacDonald (Robert), Roberta Thomas (Robert). Brother-in-law of Ann Balint. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Thomas Beckett Church on Saturday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following with full military honors in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Beckett Church, 435 North Brooksvale Road, Cheshire, CT 06410. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2020