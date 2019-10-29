|
Caldwell, Edna
Edna M. Robinson Caldwell, 72 of New Haven passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 23, 2019. She was born January 11, 1947 in Mobile, AL to the late Alonzo Sr. and Mary Lett Robinson. She is a proud US Navy Veteran and also retired from the US Postal Service. Edna is survived by her three children, Nicole, Lisa and Tyrell Caldwell; siblings, Dolores Robinson and Claudette Robinson Thorpe; grandchildren, Cameron Butcher, King Dawson, and Cassius Dawson; a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers William and Alonzo Robinson.
A Christian Service will take place Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Springs of Life Giving Water Church, 375 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Caldwell family, please visit,
