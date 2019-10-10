|
Camarota, Edna
Edna Camarota, 97, of East Haven passed away October 7, 2019 at St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born August 10, 1922 in Brooklyn to the Christian and Emma (Steinert) Uhde. Edna was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jeremiah Camarota Jr. (2008). She is the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by numerous nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
When she finished public school, her mom and older sister Emma decided that she should attend a vocational training school where she was taught to be a clerk in an office. Eventually Aunt Edna went to work in the billing department of Blakeslee's finance division. One of her jobs there was to handle the leasing contracts on the Blakeslee property in East Haven. She said she never dreamed that someday she would be living in that very house.
Aunt Edna was active in the Catholic community, belonged to several organizations, and was a gifted quilter.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.
