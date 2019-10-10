New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Camarota
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Camarota


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Camarota Obituary
Camarota, Edna
Edna Camarota, 97, of East Haven passed away October 7, 2019 at St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born August 10, 1922 in Brooklyn to the Christian and Emma (Steinert) Uhde. Edna was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jeremiah Camarota Jr. (2008). She is the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by numerous nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
When she finished public school, her mom and older sister Emma decided that she should attend a vocational training school where she was taught to be a clerk in an office. Eventually Aunt Edna went to work in the billing department of Blakeslee's finance division. One of her jobs there was to handle the leasing contracts on the Blakeslee property in East Haven. She said she never dreamed that someday she would be living in that very house.
Aunt Edna was active in the Catholic community, belonged to several organizations, and was a gifted quilter.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Download Now