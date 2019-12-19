New Haven Register Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Edna Adele Girardeau died May 7, 2019 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. She is sadly missed by family and friends. Born on December 4, 1943 in Stamford, CT, she was the daughter of the late James L. Girardeau and Etta Algerine Lee Girardeau. She attended the Stamford public school system and after graduating high school went on to receive a bachelor and master's degree in political science from the University of Connecticut. A brief memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 1:00 PM at Howard K Hill Funeral Service, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Connecticut Hospice, Inc, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave a message of comfort for the Girardeau family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019
