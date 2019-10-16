|
|
johnson, Edna "Virginia"
Edna "Virginia" (Vickrey) Johnson, 99, of Hamden passed away at St. Raphael's Campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital on October 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Johnson. Born in McKenzie, AL September 18, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Charles Derry Vickrey and Olga Jay (Huggins) Vickrey. After growing up in McKenzie, AL, Virginia resided in Florida before settling in Hamden in 1948. Virginia is survived by her children, Ronald Johnson and his wife Linda of Hamden, Jennifer Johnson and her husband Arthur W. of North Haven, Dianne Clifford of Portland, OR, and Keith Johnson of Meriden; daughter-in-law Jill Johnson-Noel and her husband John Noel; a sister, Agnes Harris; six grandchildren, Tynika, Shandel, Dayna, Jessica, Ashley, and Rob; and four great-grandchildren, Ayla, Nerys, Jacob, and Briella. She was predeceased by her son Gregory Johnson; her grandson Brian Johnson; two brothers and two sisters.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send condolences to Virginia's family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019