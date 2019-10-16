New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna "Virginia" Johnson


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna "Virginia" Johnson Obituary
johnson, Edna "Virginia"
Edna "Virginia" (Vickrey) Johnson, 99, of Hamden passed away at St. Raphael's Campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital on October 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Johnson. Born in McKenzie, AL September 18, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Charles Derry Vickrey and Olga Jay (Huggins) Vickrey. After growing up in McKenzie, AL, Virginia resided in Florida before settling in Hamden in 1948. Virginia is survived by her children, Ronald Johnson and his wife Linda of Hamden, Jennifer Johnson and her husband Arthur W. of North Haven, Dianne Clifford of Portland, OR, and Keith Johnson of Meriden; daughter-in-law Jill Johnson-Noel and her husband John Noel; a sister, Agnes Harris; six grandchildren, Tynika, Shandel, Dayna, Jessica, Ashley, and Rob; and four great-grandchildren, Ayla, Nerys, Jacob, and Briella. She was predeceased by her son Gregory Johnson; her grandson Brian Johnson; two brothers and two sisters.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send condolences to Virginia's family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now