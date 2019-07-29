|
|
Sagar, Edna L.
Edna Lockery Sagar, 93, of Cheshire, formerly West Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Elim Park Health Care with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late William Sagar, Sr.
Edna was born in New Haven on January 18, 1926, the daughter of the late Lester and Margaret Malone Lockery. Edna was very proud of her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Barbara (Michael) Camputaro, William Jr. (Denise) Sagar, Michael (Dawn) Sagar and mother-in-law of Beth Sagar. Nana of Rachel (Jon) Sagar, Jeffrey (Bethany) Camputaro, Robert (Michelle) Sagar, Gregory Camputaro, Jennifer Sagar, Christopher (Samantha) Sagar, Kayleigh Sagar, Matthew Sagar, Joshua (Audrey) Sagar, Sarah Sagar. Great-Nana of Emmie Sagar. She was predeceased by her son Peter, a sister, Jean Eifler and brother Lester Lockery.
Over the years, Edna worked at Marlin Firearms, Roadway Express, Consolidated Freight and Ann Taylor credit department, finally retiring from SNET. She was very involved in activities around West Haven, organizing bus trips, Our Lady of Victory Social Club, West Haven Widows and Widowers Club. She loved swimming at the beach and playing bridge, dominos and tennis in her younger years. She was a loyal and caring friend to many. At Elim Park she was well known for her smile and wave.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, July 31 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT. Funeral procession will be leaving Keenan Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Road, West Haven. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elim Park Baptist Home, 140 Cook Hill Rd., Cheshire, CT 06410 or Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, East Hartford, CT 06108.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elim Park Health care for their excellent care, compassion and kindness shown to Edna and family.
To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 30, 2019