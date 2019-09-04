|
Albinger, Edna Reynolds
Edna Reynolds Albinger, 96, of West Haven passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of the late Walter M. Albinger, Edna was born in New Haven on May 10, 1923 to the late Edward F. and Gertrude Barry Reynolds. Mother of Robert F. Albinger and "adopted" son Paul Labanara of East Haven. Sister of Barbara Reynolds Reed and her children Francis C. Reed, Jr., his wife Teri and Patricia R. Murray. Great Nephew and Nieces Jack, Anna, Gillian and Cameron. She leaves a special cousin Maureen Mulligan O'Brien and a dear nephew Dr. James F. Casey (Alice) and their children Marykate Sullivan, John Casey, Kelly Godin and Shannon Vallee. In addition, she leaves many other nieces and nephews. She took great pride in her Irish Heritage and was proud to be called a "Prospect Beach Girl" all her life. Edna was very active in many organizations including The Columbian Ladies and The Democratic Town Women. Edna was a member of Our Lady of Victory parish and enjoyed spending Mondays with the Our Lady of Victory Social Group. Edna was a bookkeeper for over 30 years for Sol Dannenberg where she enjoyed serving many families in West Haven. The family extends its heartfelt thanks for the loving care Edna received from her longtime caregiver Lucy as well as special friends/caregivers Crystal, Lisa, Melissa, Patty and Rochelle who through their kindness and dedication allowed Edna to be home until the very end. Family and friends may visit the Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, CT, Saturday, September 7, from 9:00am to 10:30am. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory, West Haven at 11am followed by interment at St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Children's Fund for GSD Research at www.curegsd.org or mail checks to 133 Harrison Ave., New Canaan, CT 06840. To leave a condolence or tribute, please visit
