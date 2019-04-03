New Haven Register Obituaries
COLONIAL FUNERALS LLC - Hamden
86 CIRCULAR AVE
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 407-8899
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas Chapel Church of Christ
30 White St.
New Haven, CT
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Chapel Church of Christ
30 White St.
New Haven, CT
Edna V. (Jones) Gray


Gray, Edna V. (Jones)
Edna V. (Jones) Gray, age 89, of Hamden, entered into eternal life on Friday, March 22, 2019 at YNHH. She was born on December 24, 1929 in Shreveport, LA to the late Scott and Victoria Jones. Wife of the late Arthur Gray for over 50 years. Survived by one step-daughter Delores (Tarry) Stafford of New Haven and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
A Celebration of Edna's life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Thomas Chapel Church of Christ, 30 White St., New Haven at 11 a.m. Viewing in Church from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019
