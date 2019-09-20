|
|
Palmieri, Edvige "Edie"
Edvige "Edie" Palmieri, 85, of Hamden, died at Whitney Manor, Sept. 19, 2019. She was the widow of Peter J. Palmieri. Edie was born in New Haven, July 11, 1934, daughter to the late Arthur and Giovanna Manzi and resided in the Hamden the last 12 years. She was employed at Stop & Shop in West Haven for 30 years and at Walmart for 5 years prior to retiring. She was a gourmet cook and enjoyed eating out, spending time in Florida with her late husband and trips to the casino. She is survived by her children, Doreen Steel (Paul), of Hamden, Peter Palmieri (Maritza) of FL and Artur Palmieri of New Haven, grandchildren, Michael (Kimberly) and Peter Palmieri, Simone and Anna Steel, Christina, Justin, Lena and Emily Palmieri and 3 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to go directly to Blessed Sacrament Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial followed by interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019