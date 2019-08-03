|
|
Amodio, Edward
Edward Amodio, 92, of East Haven, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 2, 2019. He is the husband of Philomena Pascarella Amodio. He was born in Naples, Italy on July 28, 1927 to the late Antonio and Maria Amodio. Edward was a self-made man who worked hard at everything he did. He was a Foreman for Circuit Wise for 20 years until going out on his own to open PCP Repair Laboratory. He would repair circuit boards from video games and old technology. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Maria DiCaro and her husband Frank of Hamden, Sandra Cianelli and her husband David of Guilford, a brother, William Amodio of Argentina, as well as four grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon DiCaro and Sophia and Andrew Cianelli. He was predeceased by two brothers, Roberto and Fernando Amodio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Taylor Ave., on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the mass at East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Please visit Ed's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019