Bjorklund, Edward B.
Edward B. Bjorklund of Branford died suddenly, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane Bjorklund. Ed was born in Dvardala, Sweden September 29, 1925, son of the late Sven and Lisa Falk Bjorklund. He came to this country in 1951 and was employed as an electrical engineer at various employers, eventually retiring from the Hospital of St. Raphael. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Branford. He was a devoted family man, and he enjoyed sailing and golfing and was a longtime member of Lyman Meadows Golf Club and Vasa, a Swedish cultural club. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Ann (Mark) Lubeski of Branford, Robert (Laura) Bjorklund of Rockwall, TX, and Joan (Frank) Santacroce of Northford; his stepchildren, Linda, and David Carlson; his grandchildren, Jennifer (James) Doherty, Tara and Kristina Lubeski, Bryce Bjorklund, Brittney (Brad) Laney, Stephen (Jacqueline) Santacroce, Daniel Santacroce; and five great-grandsons. He was predeceased by his son Edward Bjorklund, his first wife Madelyn Bjorklund, his brother Olle Bjorklund and his sister Agneta Strand.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com
