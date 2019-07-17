|
|
Waters, Jr., Edward B.
Edward B. Waters, Jr., 49, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Edward and Linda Durham Waters, Sr. on June 22, 1970. He was self-employed as an HVAC Technician for over 20 years, Basketball Guru and Mentor.
Edward leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Vanessa Rodriguez Waters; sons, Edward B. Waters, III, Jordan Waters, Curtis Waters, Tremont Waters, George Torres, and Jonathan Torres; brothers, John B. Waters, Marquise Waters, and Keith (Liza) Spruill; sisters, Rhonda Waters (Floyd) LeSane, Yolanda Waters, Bonnie Waters, and Kimberly Waters; one grandchild; special nieces, Tyshell and Tyana LeSane; nephew, Keson Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the New Trinity Temple COGIC, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Waters family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 18, 2019