New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward B. Waters Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward B. Waters Jr. Obituary
Waters, Jr., Edward B.
Edward B. Waters, Jr., 49, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Edward and Linda Durham Waters, Sr. on June 22, 1970. He was self-employed as an HVAC Technician for over 20 years, Basketball Guru and Mentor.
Edward leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Vanessa Rodriguez Waters; sons, Edward B. Waters, III, Jordan Waters, Curtis Waters, Tremont Waters, George Torres, and Jonathan Torres; brothers, John B. Waters, Marquise Waters, and Keith (Liza) Spruill; sisters, Rhonda Waters (Floyd) LeSane, Yolanda Waters, Bonnie Waters, and Kimberly Waters; one grandchild; special nieces, Tyshell and Tyana LeSane; nephew, Keson Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the New Trinity Temple COGIC, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Waters family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now