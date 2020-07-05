Edward Bagley

Bagley, Edward
Edward David Bagley, beloved husband of Joyce Bagley, passed away in the early hours of July 1, 2020.
Born on July 8, 1955, Dave, as he was known to friends and family, grew up in Deep River, CT. He spent his earliest years in the Baltimore, MD area, where even as a young child, a love for the Baltimore Orioles bloomed -- a love that he would pass on to his family when he would take them to games some 30 years later. In fact, it was his love for all things sports that gave him the greatest joy. At Valley Regional High School, he played baseball. He also bowled, played volleyball, basketball, coached youth soccer and when his knees had had enough, turned to fantasy sports where he put his University of New Haven engineering degree to work to win multiple championships. Dave had a hobby room to show off all of the baseball cards and memorabilia he had collected over the years. Dave also had other hobbies: camping, playing Setback, traveling to Saratoga Springs to see the ponies run and spending time in Florida with his wife. He also realized that he was a "cat person" something he would not readily admit until the kitties he rescued with his wife wrapped his heart around their little paws. He adored his "buddies" and once braved a blizzard to drive to the vet to pick up insulin for his diabetic cat Simon.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his two children, Jason Bagley (Caitlin) and Jacqueline Bagley and their mother, Dee Dee Bagley, of CT; his father, Raymond Bagley of St. Augustine Beach FL; his sister Sandra Poston of Nashville TN; , his stepchildren, Stacey Pietrowicz-Dellolio (Joe) of MA and Jeff Pietrowicz (Carol); their children Mckenzie and Aubrey Pietrowicz of CT, and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Hilda Bagley (Baker); stepmother, Priscilla Bagley; and brother, Steven Bagley. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Plainville Funeral Home is caring compassionately for the family at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Animal Haven in North Haven CT, a no-kill shelter for animals. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com