North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Edward "Ed" Belbusti


1928 - 2020
Edward "Ed" Belbusti Obituary
Belbusti, Edward "Ed"
Edward "Ed" Belbusti, 91, of Bristol, formerly of Homewood Avenue, North Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Bristol Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice M. Rolando Belbusti. Ed was born in Ridgefield on June 4, 1928 and was the son of the late Armando Belbusti and Anna Montesi Belbusti Pascucci. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean war. Ed had worked for the former G&O Manufacturing for many years until his retirement and later for Path Lab. He was an avid bowler in his youth and enjoyed watching all sports, especially when his grandchildren were playing. Father of Debbie Amarante and Sue (Cory) Palmisano. Grandfather of C.J. (Pam), Alicia and Nick Palmisano. Great-grandfather of Tessa and Gabby. Brother-in-law of the late Joseph and Roberta Rolando, Elaine and Francis Kubicza. Uncle of Tresa Salters, Paula Thompson and their families. Predeceased by a brother Robert Belbusti.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 10, 2020
