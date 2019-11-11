|
Braza Jr., Edward
Edward (Teddy) Perry Braza Jr., age 68 of Westbrook, passed suddenly on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born on March 18, 1951, in Providence, Rhode Island. He was the beloved son of the late Edward Perry Braza and Noreen (Dunphy) Braza. He was also predeceased by his sister Noreen Deborah Braza. Ed is survived by the love of his life, Julene (Blomberg) Braza, and his adoring children Kevin Edward (Shelley) Braza of Westbrook and Kelly Lynn Braza of Old Saybrook. Ed is also survived by his grandson Kyle Edward Braza, the light of his life. Ed graduated from CT School of Electronics and began his career as a traffic signal technician at Interstate Traffic Signal Co, in New Haven. In 1975, Ed formed his own traffic signal Company, and continued to install traffic signal systems throughout the State until 2001. At that time, he became an employee of the Town of Hamden, continuing the work he loved until his death. As a resident of Westbrook, he was very active in many organizations including the Westbrook Jaycees, the Westbrook Republican Town Committee, the Westbrook Elks Lodge #1784, Park and Rec and a member of the Westbrook Board of Education. He also enjoyed coaching Westbrook Little League and the Westbrook Middle School Girls Basketball. Ed's most treasured memories were the times spent with his wife and children, watching their sporting activities and yelling at the refs, fishing, summers on Cape Cod, having coffee with his buddies and the "adventurous" trips to Las Vegas. Besides his immediate family, he leaves behind nieces and a nephew, and in-laws, all of whom he loved deeply, and many longtime and cherished friends and colleagues. They will all tell you he was a kind and selfless man who managed to leave everyone with a smile on their faces.
Funeral procession will leave the Swan Funeral home 80 East Main Street, Clinton Friday 10:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Marks RC Church, 222 McVeagh Road, Westbrook at 11am. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7pm. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Old Saybrook Fire Department, 310 Main Street, CT 06475. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Carl Swan at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Condolence may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2019