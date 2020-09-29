1/1
Edward C. Padzinski
1958 - 2020
Padzinski, Edward C.
Edward C. Padzinski, of Meriden, died September 5, 2020 in his home. Born in New Haven on September 17, 1958, the son of the late Edward C. and Genevieve Korzeb Padzinski. He was a licensed aviation airframe and powerplant (A&P) mechanic for Pratt & Whitney for 35 years. Ed earned an aviation related Associate Degree sponsored by Pratt & Whitney and was a member of CANEL Lodge 700, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He had a lifelong interest in rocket launching, space travel, photography, weather, planes, and aviation. Ed also enjoyed bowling and ballroom dancing. Survived by his sisters Marilyn D. Padzinski and Nancy Provost and nephews Corey J. and Matthew M. Provost.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. Please meet at the cemetery office. There are no visiting hours. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Sign the guestbook for Mr. Padzinski online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
