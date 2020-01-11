|
|
Cacace Jr., Edward
Edward Cacace Jr. 81, of East Haven, passed away on January 10, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was born on January 5, 1939, in New Haven to Edward and Agnes (Caruso) Cacace. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Catherine (Adinolfi) Cacace and three children, Edward J. Cacace III of East Haven, Maria Mele of Branford and Steven Cacace (Meredith) of North Guilford along with five grandchildren, Christian Mele of Branford, Stephen Mele of Branford, Brendan Mele of Branford, Kylie Cacace of North Guilford and Gabriella Cacace of North Guilford. Edward is also survived by his brother Ralph Cacace of Florida and a sister Margaret Monahan of West Haven. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother James Caruso.
Edward was a Firefighter for the New Haven Fire Department for thirty years. He was a parishioner at Saint Vincent DePaul Church and attended weekly mass. Edward was a very loving father and grandfather and was actively involved in his children's and grandchildren's lives. Edward will forever be cherished by his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Poppy. Poppy was often seen at his grandchildren's various activities and sporting events. Edward enjoyed his tomato garden and preparing the pool for Sunday family gatherings. On Sundays, he enjoyed his pasta dinner, often completing it with some ice cream. Edward was an avid fan of the New York Giants and Boston Red Sox and enjoyed his yearly trip to watch the game at Fenway Park. He will be greatly missed.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven at which time his funeral Procession will leave for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with committal to follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, 295 East Main St., Branford.
Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
(203)467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020