1/1
Edward Carlow
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlow, Edward
Edward Carlow, 100, of 162 Braeside Dr., Hamden, devoted husband of nearly 70 years to the late Blossom Clompus Carlow, died at his home on July 6, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT, May 11, 1920, he was the son of the late Louis and Molly (Fuchs) Carlow. Beloved father of Jeffrey Carlow of Suffield, Donald Carlow of Glastonbury, Susan (Ronald) Friedson of Westport, and Ivy (Gary) Perrelli of South Glastonbury. Dear brother of the late Annette Carlow Greene. Cherished grandfather of Justin (Abby), Daniel, Sarah, Alexa, Michael, Jacqueline and Marla and great-grandfather of Sonny.
Edward was a medic in the U.S. Air Force, serving in World War II. A saxophonist, Edward composed songs for "Sad Sacks", an RCA-produced performance on behalf of the United Service Organizations (USO). He wrote, "Night at the USO," for Blossom, who he met during a USO Jewish Center dance. He was a jazz and swing enthusiast and could often be heard 'scatting'. Edward owned and operated Atlantic Electrical Supply Co. Inc. in New Haven County for 50 years. He celebrated his hundredth birthday on May 11, 2020 with a parade from the Hamden Police and Fire departments and a special proclamation from Mayor Balzano Leng. Until his last days he was a loyal Yankees fan, avid reader and kept his sharp wit. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and many acquaintances.
Graveside Services at Bikur Cholim-Sheveth Achim Cemetery, Brockett Place, East Haven, THURSDAY, July 9 at 1:00 o'clock. A private period of mourning will be observed. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. or to Temple Beth Sholom of Hamden. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Haven Register from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bikur Cholim-Sheveth Achim Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 9, 2020
Ivy, we were so so sorry to hear about your dad. Theres nothing worse than losing a parent. Webhope you can take some comfort in knowing that he is now lovingly and happily united with your mom. You were an incredibly wonderful daughter to him throughout his life and we loved to hear all the fun and loving stories about him that you shared. Love and peace to you and your family ❤ Diane and Pete
Diane Korntheuer
July 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. i will love you and miss you always.
danuta
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved