Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Cercone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Cercone


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Cercone Obituary
Cercone, Edward
Edward R. Cercone ("Ed"), of New Haven, Connecticut, passed away from natural causes at the Whitney Rehab Care Center (in Hamden, Connecticut) on March 18, 2020 at the age of 96.
Ed was born on Wooster Street, New Haven in 1923 to Italian immigrants. He graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1941 before serving in the United States Air Corps. After serving in the Air Corps, Ed started his musical career playing jazz piano. He played with some of the finest jazz musicians, including Lee Konitz, Coleman Hawkins, and Roy Eldridge. Ed became a legend on the New Haven jazz scene, working with, and encouraging young jazz musicians to play the music they were drawn to. Ed continued to play music into his 95th year.
Ed is survived by his son, Christopher Cercone, and his daughter, Cheri Cercone, as well as his many loving and caring friends and family in the New Haven area, and beyond.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held for close friends and family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -