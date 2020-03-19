|
Cercone, Edward
Edward R. Cercone ("Ed"), of New Haven, Connecticut, passed away from natural causes at the Whitney Rehab Care Center (in Hamden, Connecticut) on March 18, 2020 at the age of 96.
Ed was born on Wooster Street, New Haven in 1923 to Italian immigrants. He graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1941 before serving in the United States Air Corps. After serving in the Air Corps, Ed started his musical career playing jazz piano. He played with some of the finest jazz musicians, including Lee Konitz, Coleman Hawkins, and Roy Eldridge. Ed became a legend on the New Haven jazz scene, working with, and encouraging young jazz musicians to play the music they were drawn to. Ed continued to play music into his 95th year.
Ed is survived by his son, Christopher Cercone, and his daughter, Cheri Cercone, as well as his many loving and caring friends and family in the New Haven area, and beyond.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held for close friends and family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2020