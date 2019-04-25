Services Pistey Funeral Home Inc 2155 Main St Stratford , CT 06615 (203) 378-2213 Resources More Obituaries for Edward Cremin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward Cremin

Edward Joseph Cremin, age 86, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A resident of Lordship, Connecticut, Edward was born in Shelton, Connecticut on October 30, 1932 to Walter Cremin and Catherine Frederick Cremin. Ed was one of five children born during the Great Depression in Shelton, CT. He had an adventurous childhood and nearly died as a young boy after being hit by a car while playing with friends. He made a full recovery after remaining in the hospital for 6 months.

Ed attended Saint Joseph grammar school, graduating as the 8th grade class president and was awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Hopkins School. Ed wanted to be with his friends and turned it down, attending Shelton High School and enlisting in the US Marine Corps upon graduation. Ed participated in heavy combat action during the Korean War, earning the rank of Sargent. After returning from military service, he married the lovely Bernadette Marcian Fitzgerald of Ansonia in June, 1955.

Ed apprenticed as a Tool & Die maker at the Bassick company. While in his apprenticeship, he began building a house at night and weekends using instructions from a library book as his guide. That house still stands on Coram Road in Shelton. He moved his family to Huntington in 1965. Upon the completion of his apprenticeship, Ed borrowed $600 from his mother in 1961 to start the Straton Tool & Die Co. in Stratford with his business partner at the time, the late Vic Lasnier. Later, with the help of his son, David, serving as President along with many faithful and talented employees, the company now known as Straton Industries has become a key supplier of precision components to the aircraft, aerospace and semi-conductor industries. The company has grown to multiple locations and Ed served as Chairman in recent years.

Ed was always a colorful and fun-loving man that would sing a solo Irish ballad, win at arm wrestling (well into his 70's) and dispense sage advice whether you needed it or not. Numerous colorful quotes or "Ed-isms" that illustrate the human condition are still often recited by friends and colleagues. Ed had a formidable physical presence, yet had a caring approach and generosity that was rare. He was a loyal friend to many. Truly Semper Fi.

A charismatic person of wide interests, Edward enjoyed the outdoors, skiing, boating and fishing. He travelled widely to Arizona, California, Hawaii and the Caribbean and to Mexico, Bermuda, and Central America. He loved family trips to Cape Cod and plays at the Goodspeed Opera House and most especially walking along the Lordship Russian Beach bluff with his beloved golden retriever "Salty". Ed took much joy in the warm company of family and many lifelong friends. He will be lovingly remembered by all those whose lives he touched.

Ed is survived by his former wife, Bernadette Fitzgerald Cremin; daughter, Laureen; and son, David (Tonya); son-in-law Bryan McCann; and four grandchildren, Ellie Cremin, Thomas Cremin, Ryan McCann and Phillip Murphy.

Ed was preceded in death by daughter, Kathi Cremin McCann and sister, Marilyn Cremin Rell.

Family are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment with military honors will follow at Mount Saint Peter's Cemetery, Route 34, Derby. Friends may call on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to (woundedwarriorproject.org).