Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
28 Church St.
West Haven, CT
View Map
Edward D. Eaton Obituary
Eaton, Edward D.
Edward D. Eaton, age 49, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Yale New Haven Hospital. Eddie is survived by his parents, Lillian Eaton and George Powers; siblings, Lisa Riordan, Teresa Eaton and George
Eaton; loving fiancé, Jennipher
Belbusti; children, Tyler and Seth
Graham; grandchildren, Ethan and Logan Correa; and many nieces and nephews who adored him. Eddie was a roofer by trade for many years, but what he enjoyed most in life was spending his free time with his
family and friends. Eddie was a perpetual jokester whose unfaltering good sense of humor will forever linger in the minds and hearts of all those dear to him. A special thank you to Dr. Jeffery Turner and Nurse Donna! Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019
at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit,
28 Church St., West Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019
