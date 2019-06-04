Eaton, Edward D.

Edward D. Eaton, age 49, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Yale New Haven Hospital. Eddie is survived by his parents, Lillian Eaton and George Powers; siblings, Lisa Riordan, Teresa Eaton and George

Eaton; loving fiancé, Jennipher

Belbusti; children, Tyler and Seth

Graham; grandchildren, Ethan and Logan Correa; and many nieces and nephews who adored him. Eddie was a roofer by trade for many years, but what he enjoyed most in life was spending his free time with his

family and friends. Eddie was a perpetual jokester whose unfaltering good sense of humor will forever linger in the minds and hearts of all those dear to him. A special thank you to Dr. Jeffery Turner and Nurse Donna! Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019

at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit,

28 Church St., West Haven, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019