EDWARD, DENARDIS If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me. Place them in our Papa's arms and tell them they're from the family. Tell him we love and miss him, and when he turns to smile, place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for awhile. Because remembering him is easy, we do it every day, but there's an ache within our hearts that will never go away. Happy birthday in Heaven, Papa. We love and miss you! Love Always, Steve, Carol, and Danielle
Published in New Haven Register on Sept. 30, 2019