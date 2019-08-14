|
Donohue, Edward
Edward L. Donohue, 85, of Milford, CT, beloved husband of Ann Close Donohue, went to his final resting place on Sunday, August 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Ed was born on December 12, 1933 to Edward Donohue of New Haven, and Margaret Waldren, formerly of County Mayo, Ireland. Ed graduated from Central Connecticut State College after spending two years in the U.S. Army. He retired after serving many years as Admissions Officer at Southern Connecticut State University providing guidance and support to countless students.
Ed and Ann would celebrate 63 years of marriage on August 18, 2019. Their marriage showed the entire world what generous and genuine love looks like. Together, they raised five children.
Ed leaves behind his children and their families, Catherine Donohue Sweeney and the late George Sweeney, and their son Brendan of Andover, OH; Maggie and Mill Moore, of Hartland, VT, and their children, Dan and Kathleen; Ed and Wendy Donohue of Alexandria, VA, and their children, Billy and Jack; Pat and Brian Morgan of Hamden, and their children Laura (Joe) Sweeney, Matt Morgan, and Jenny (Mike) Tafuto; and Maureen Donohue and Mark Feinroth of Maryland, and their children, Annie and Caroline.
Ed will be dearly missed and fondly remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, friend, mentor, and coach. He was the quintessential coach, always offering encouragement to do a little better than your best. May his memory become a blessing to all who loved him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish), 400 Merwin Ave., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). A private interment will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you spend some time with, and do something special for your family and friends. It was family that directed his moral compass. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2019