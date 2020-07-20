Douglas, Edward"For he has not despised or disdained the suffering of the afflicted one; he has not hidden his face from him but has listened to his cry for help" Psalms 22:24"Edward Terrel (Terre)Douglas of Wethersfield, CT was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 7, 2020. Edward (Terre) was born July 25, 1949 in Derby CT. He was Predeceased by Father, James Edward Douglas (Doris) and Mother, Christine Ann Douglas. He is survived by 2 sisters, Linda Douglas Wormley of Marietta, GA and Marie Douglas Of Danbury, Connecticut. Other survivors include a niece, Kristin Wormley-Lee (Jody) of Marietta, GA and a nephew Lindsey Smith "Lin" Wormley (Jaime) of Johns Creek, GA, a Godmother Lilly Douglas of Ansonia, CT, as well as many relatives and friends.Edward "Terre" served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a Captain in October 1989. During his tenure in the Air Force he was a pilot was awarded a Republic of Vietnam Service Medal. He was an avid Baseball Fan, (NY Yankees) and loved to sing and play the guitar. He also had a Love of Family. He loved people who cared about others.The Douglas Family will have an interment at the CT State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, July 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.The Family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Veteran's Administration Hospital.To leave a message of comfort for the family please visit the website below