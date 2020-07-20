1/1
Edward Douglas
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas, Edward
"For he has not despised or disdained the suffering of the afflicted one; he has not hidden his face from him but has listened to his cry for help" Psalms 22:24
"Edward Terrel (Terre)Douglas of Wethersfield, CT was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 7, 2020. Edward (Terre) was born July 25, 1949 in Derby CT. He was Predeceased by Father, James Edward Douglas (Doris) and Mother, Christine Ann Douglas. He is survived by 2 sisters, Linda Douglas Wormley of Marietta, GA and Marie Douglas Of Danbury, Connecticut. Other survivors include a niece, Kristin Wormley-Lee (Jody) of Marietta, GA and a nephew Lindsey Smith "Lin" Wormley (Jaime) of Johns Creek, GA, a Godmother Lilly Douglas of Ansonia, CT, as well as many relatives and friends.
Edward "Terre" served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged as a Captain in October 1989. During his tenure in the Air Force he was a pilot was awarded a Republic of Vietnam Service Medal. He was an avid Baseball Fan, (NY Yankees) and loved to sing and play the guitar. He also had a Love of Family. He loved people who cared about others.
The Douglas Family will have an interment at the CT State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, July 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
The Family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Veteran's Administration Hospital.
To leave a message of comfort for the family please visit the website below
www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved