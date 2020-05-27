Dunn, Edward
Edward Francis Dunn, 86, of Orange, beloved husband of 56 years to Barbara Dunn, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. Born on January 8, 1934 in Stratford, he was the son of the late William and Florence Dunn.
Edward was a sports fanatic. He loved watching and attending New York Mets and New York Jets games. He also looked forward to the NCAA college basketball season. Edward was proud to be involved in the sports and activities of his seven grandchildren, whom all share his enthusiasm. After Edward retired from a career as a skilled construction superintendent, he loved traveling with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his loving wife, Edward is survived by his children, Edward F. (Mary Jo) Dunn, Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Deborah Santangelo of Orange; grandchildren, Connor, Christian, Cameron, and Mackenzie Dunn, and Alessandra, Gianna, and Eric Santangelo; his beloved dog, Casey; and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Barbara Thomas and William Dunn; and son-in-law, Eric Santangelo.
Services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at https://lovetotherescue.org/. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.