1/1
Edward Eric Marganski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marganski, Edward Eric
Edward Eric Marganski, age 51, of Naugatuck, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. He is the beloved husband of eleven years of Lauren (Valente) Marganski. Edward was born in Derby on September 30, 1969, son of the late Robert J. Marganiski Sr. and Eleanor (Milenkevich) Marganski. He worked as a sales engineer for the Ohlheiser Corporation. Edward loved his cigars, fine wine, and music, especially listening to the blues on Sunday mornings. He also enjoyed golfing, was an avid fan of the NY Giants and people knew him as "Swami." Above all he enjoyed spending time with his son Dylan. In addition to Dylan, he is also survived by two step-daughters, Deanna and Ashley Kezelevich, four step-grandchildren, Savannah Smith, Chloe Christopher, Christopher Ferry, and Adagio Christopher, and thirteen siblings, Robert Marganski Jr., Patricia Castle and her husband Richard, Steven Marganski and his wife Patricia, Jeanne Millea and her husband Kevin, Carol Ford and her husband Paul, John Marganski and his wife Trish, Donna Cybart and her husband Eugene, Linda Zalinsky and her husband Stanley, Alan Marganski, Marianne Marganski, William Marganski, Brian Marganski, and Paul Marganski and his wife Jennifer. He was predeceased by two sisters, Debra Marganski and Mary Lou Marganski. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Friday, Friends are invited to go directly to Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Dr, Ansonia for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby. Online condolences can be offered at ww.adzimafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved