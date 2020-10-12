Marganski, Edward Eric
Edward Eric Marganski, age 51, of Naugatuck, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. He is the beloved husband of eleven years of Lauren (Valente) Marganski. Edward was born in Derby on September 30, 1969, son of the late Robert J. Marganiski Sr. and Eleanor (Milenkevich) Marganski. He worked as a sales engineer for the Ohlheiser Corporation. Edward loved his cigars, fine wine, and music, especially listening to the blues on Sunday mornings. He also enjoyed golfing, was an avid fan of the NY Giants and people knew him as "Swami." Above all he enjoyed spending time with his son Dylan. In addition to Dylan, he is also survived by two step-daughters, Deanna and Ashley Kezelevich, four step-grandchildren, Savannah Smith, Chloe Christopher, Christopher Ferry, and Adagio Christopher, and thirteen siblings, Robert Marganski Jr., Patricia Castle and her husband Richard, Steven Marganski and his wife Patricia, Jeanne Millea and her husband Kevin, Carol Ford and her husband Paul, John Marganski and his wife Trish, Donna Cybart and her husband Eugene, Linda Zalinsky and her husband Stanley, Alan Marganski, Marianne Marganski, William Marganski, Brian Marganski, and Paul Marganski and his wife Jennifer. He was predeceased by two sisters, Debra Marganski and Mary Lou Marganski. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Friday, Friends are invited to go directly to Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Dr, Ansonia for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby. Online condolences can be offered at ww.adzimafh.com
