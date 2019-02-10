Berger, Jr., Edward F.

Edward F. Berger Jr., 81, a lifelong resident of the Whitneyville section of Hamden, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb 4, 2019 at Whitney Manor where he was a resident. Born Sept. 6, 1937 in New Haven, son of the late Edward F. and Marie Duffy Berger Sr., he was raised lovingly by the late Alice Burns Berger, due to the early death of Marie Berger. Edward was a graduate of Hamden High School, served as a member of the US Army Reserves and then worked until his retirement in the local banking industry. He was a long distance walker, voracious reader, horse racing enthusiast and American Flyer train collector. He is survived by sisters, Mary Ellen Reynolds (John) and Patrice DeFilippo (Allan) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Anne Cerrone (Joseph) and a brother John Berger. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hamden Library Gift Fund, 2901 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. Please raise a glass of beer in his memory. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2019