Mahon, Edward F.

Edward Francis Mahon, 95, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lucille Stimpson Mahon. Ed was born in New Haven on June 16, 1923 and was the son of the late Thomas H. and Mary Farren Mahon. He served his country faithfully in the US Army Air Corps during World War II servicing the planes for the invasion of Normandy and received the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal. Ed worked for Winchester's Repeating Arms and Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. A real entrepreneur, he was the owner and operator of Hi-Temp Manufacturing Company and Roller Haven of North Haven. Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Father Donaher Council, North Haven and the Knights of St. Patrick. He loved golfing with his brothers at Sleeping Giant and was an avid skier with the North Haven Ski Club. He was passionate about sports and a lifelong Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. Most of all, Ed enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he loved unconditionally. Father of David (Bud Murphy) Mahon and Maureen (Richard) Zeender. Grandfather of Adam and Eric Zeender. Brother of Elizabeth Kossick, Walter (Mary) Mahon, Raymond (Mary) Mahon, Donald Mahon and Jerome Mahon. Predeceased by William Mahon, Thomas Mahon, Jr., Helen Hughes, John "Jake" Mahon, and Robert Mahon. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was one of the best.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis and St. Rose of Lima School, 423 Ferry Street, New Haven, CT 06513 or a . www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2019