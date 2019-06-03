New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Riccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Riccio Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward F. Riccio Jr. Obituary
Riccio Jr., Edward F.
Edward F. Riccio Jr., 71, loving husband of Angela (Apuzzo) Riccio, died peacefully, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Edward was born in New Haven, May 7, 1948, a son of the late Edward F. Riccio Sr. and Evelyn (Pacileo) Riccio and had been a North Haven resident for many years. Edward worked for Sargent and Co. and was a self-employed land developer until his retirement. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Oakland Raiders.
In addition to his wife Angela, he is survived by his brother Richard (Michelle) Riccio of Madison; his brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law Gerald (Terry) Apuzzo of Wallingford, Mario (Debbie) Apuzzo of E. Haven; and several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion "Snoopy III." He was predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Josephine and Mario Apuzzo; and a brother-in-law Ferdinando Apuzzo.
His family will receive relatives and friends at The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave, North Haven, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Edward may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Archdiocesan Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now