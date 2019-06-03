Riccio Jr., Edward F.

Edward F. Riccio Jr., 71, loving husband of Angela (Apuzzo) Riccio, died peacefully, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Edward was born in New Haven, May 7, 1948, a son of the late Edward F. Riccio Sr. and Evelyn (Pacileo) Riccio and had been a North Haven resident for many years. Edward worked for Sargent and Co. and was a self-employed land developer until his retirement. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Oakland Raiders.

In addition to his wife Angela, he is survived by his brother Richard (Michelle) Riccio of Madison; his brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law Gerald (Terry) Apuzzo of Wallingford, Mario (Debbie) Apuzzo of E. Haven; and several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion "Snoopy III." He was predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Josephine and Mario Apuzzo; and a brother-in-law Ferdinando Apuzzo.

His family will receive relatives and friends at The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave, North Haven, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Edward may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Archdiocesan Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712.

