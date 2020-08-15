Tesch, Edward F.
Edward F. Tesch, age 66, entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital, with his loving family by his side, following a short illness. Edward was born in Bridgeport on November 17, 1953, son of the late Edward C. and Ann Marie Callan Tesch. He had worked as a Helicopter Quality Inspector for Helicopter Support Inc., a Division of Sikorsky Aircraft, until his retirement in 2018. Ed was an accomplished photographer and enjoyed cycling, kayaking, fishing, running and even completed the New York City Marathon in 1997. He was also a former volunteer fireman with the Huntington Fire Dept. He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Sara Beth Tesch of Castle Rock, CO, sisters, Patricia Commune (Lawrence) of Derby, Susan Merritt (Mickey) of MD, Judith Faber (Glenn) of Wake Forest, NC, Mary Osiecki (Sandy) of West Haven and Catherine Lesko-Boneski (Matthew) of Seymour, former wife and friend, Vivian Ramia of Shelton and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Tesch. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. On Wednesday, friends are invited to go directly to the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. His burial will be private. To sign Edward's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.