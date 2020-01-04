|
Festa, Edward
Edward Festa 73, of West Haven passed away January 2, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born September 10, 1946 in New Haven to Edward Sr. and Lucille (Balsamo) Festa. Edward is survived by his loving wife of over 49 years, Sheila (Cafferty) Festa, sister-in-law, Catherine Mancini of East Haven, brother-in-law, Gerald Cafferty (Penny) of New Haven, two devoted nieces, Lauren Mancini-Averitt (Raymond) and Heather Brinton (Robert). Edward is also survived by numerous nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Vincyann Festa, brothers-in-law, Joseph Mancini (2015), Richard Cafferty (2018) and Rev. Patrick Cafferty, SJ.
Ed was a car inspector with the New York and New Haven Railroad ending with Metro North with 32 years of service with TWU Local 2055.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 207 Main Street, West Haven, CT with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 5, 2020