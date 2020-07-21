1/1
Edward Glover
1944 - 2020
Glover, Edward
Edward Glover, 76 of New Haven passed away July 8, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1944 to the late Russell Tolson Sr. and Odell Glover Tolson in New Haven, CT. Edward leaves to cherish his memories wife Thomasina Glover; son Maurice Glover of Ansonia, CT; daughter Cynthia Glover of Ansonia, CT; brother Russell Tolson (Sheryl); sister Carol Tolson along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by two children Edward Glover Jr. and Denise Glover. A celebration of life will be held Fri., July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Glover family, please visit www.mccamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
10:00 AM
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
McClam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
