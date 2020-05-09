Gleich, Dr. Edward H.
Dr. Edward H. Gleich was born in Queens, New York, on May 10, 1947. His family eventually settled in Bergenfield, New Jersey, where his hard-working parents raised three boys. He first met Rose, the love of his life, in nursey school, and the two were high school sweethearts. They married right after college and moved abroad to Mexico where Ed attended his first two years of medical school, followed by schooling in New Jersey and Florida. When Ed completed his fellowship at Yale in neonatology, the couple settled in Madison, Connecticut. It was at this time that Ed chose to establish his own practice, Shoreline Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, which has offices in both Madison and Clinton. Ed eventually welcomed trusted partners into his practice and treated them and his staff like family. Dr. Gleich also treated his patients like family, listening, joking, advising, and caring for them.
Rose and Ed have three children, whom he treasured. He was a nurturing, understanding, and unconditionally loving father and husband. Due to their shared values, Rose and Ed chose Madison in part because of its proximity to the newly established synagogue, Temple Beth Tikvah, of which Ed was pioneering member and past president. He was very active in the TBT community, where the couple formed invaluable friendships. Ed was the most valued of confidants, and he supported many in the shoreline community during times of need, illness, and grief. His family, friends, co-workers, and peers are grateful for always having him in their corners and on speed dial.
Edward was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Dorothy, as well as his mother-in-law, Belle, all of whom adored him. Edward will be loved eternally by his devoted wife, Rose, and their three children, Lizzie (Rob), Lewis, and Adam (Sarah), who hope to carry on their father's legacy of unwavering friendship, love, and kindness. He will also be remembered adoringly as "Papa" by his five grandchildren—Hannah, Sophie, Jacob, Addison, and Amara. Ed's memory will be cherished by his brothers, Sheldon and Arthur, and his brother-in-law, Morris. Ed also leaves behind cousins, nephews, and countless friends. His presence will be missed by all who have been touched by his humor, generosity, and gentle spirit.
Funeral Services are Private for Immediate Family under the care of The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven, CT.
Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the Yale New Haven Children's Hospital (https://www.givetoynhh.org/your-impact/friends-yale-new-haven-childrens-hospital/), where he began his career and helped so many families. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.