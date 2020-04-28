Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hanlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Hanlon


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Hanlon Obituary
Hanlon, Edward
Edward John Hanlon of Branford, CT passed away April 22,2020 at Branford Hills Nursing Home at the age of 82. Edward was born on August 18, 1937 In Waterbury, CT. He was the son of the late John and Elizabeth Hanlon.
He worked at Chemical Leaman Truck Line Co. in Branford, CT as an owner/operator truck driver and later became a company driver until retirement. More than anything he loved spending time with his grandson Matthew. He was a big supporter at all Matthews sporting events and will be truly missed.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Beverly, his loving step daughter Maureen (Michael) Vitkovsky of North Branford, his stepson Dr. Anthony Bellucci of West Haven and his adoring grandson and best buddy Matthew Vitkovsky. He also leaves behind three other daughters, Lori, Sandy and Terri and his sister Pat ( Butch) Wallinger of Cheshire. He was predeceased by his son Edward J. Hanlon Jr.
A celebration of Ed's life will be made at a later time with family and friends
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -