Hanlon, Edward
Edward John Hanlon of Branford, CT passed away April 22,2020 at Branford Hills Nursing Home at the age of 82. Edward was born on August 18, 1937 In Waterbury, CT. He was the son of the late John and Elizabeth Hanlon.
He worked at Chemical Leaman Truck Line Co. in Branford, CT as an owner/operator truck driver and later became a company driver until retirement. More than anything he loved spending time with his grandson Matthew. He was a big supporter at all Matthews sporting events and will be truly missed.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Beverly, his loving step daughter Maureen (Michael) Vitkovsky of North Branford, his stepson Dr. Anthony Bellucci of West Haven and his adoring grandson and best buddy Matthew Vitkovsky. He also leaves behind three other daughters, Lori, Sandy and Terri and his sister Pat ( Butch) Wallinger of Cheshire. He was predeceased by his son Edward J. Hanlon Jr.
A celebration of Ed's life will be made at a later time with family and friends
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020